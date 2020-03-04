ESIC holds awareness-cum-health check up camp at JKPS Kunjwani

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Employees’ State Insurance Corpor-ation (ESIC) organized a special awareness-cum-health check-up camp in the premises of JK Public School, Kunjwani, here on Tuesday.

The camp was held at Nelsum Millenium Hall where all the employees under the scheme participated.

Praveen Moudgil, Deputy Director ESIC and Pradeep, Branch Manager along with his team made the employees aware about the benefits of ESIC.

The camp initiated with a power point presentation represented by Moudgil introducing the benefits of the scheme.

He said that the Employees State Insurance Corporation is a pioneer social security organisation providing comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable medical care and a range of cash benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness, death, etc.

“The ESI Act applies to premises/precincts where 10 or more person are employed,” he said adding that the employees drawing the wages up to Rs. 21,000 per month are entitled to health insurance cover and other benefits under ESI Act.

He further added that the corporation has come a long way since 1952 starting from 25000 insured persons with just two centres at Delhi and Kanpur.

“The ESI Scheme today stands implemented in 566 districts in 34 States and Union Territories throughout the Country,” he informed.

The awareness camp was followed by the medical examination drive conducted for the school employees having membership of ESIC.

In the medical camp around 170 workers were examined by a team of doctors.

The ESIC Medical Team consisted of Dr. Sourabh Sadotra (MVO), Dr. Shina Khosla (Camp Incharge), Dr. Palak Pandoh supported by staff nurse Kinder Khokhar and Lab Technician Vimal Khanna.