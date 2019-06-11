Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani welcome second child together

Share Share 0 Share

Mumbai: Actor Esha Deol and her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, are blessed with a baby girl, their second child together.

The couple welcomed their daughter on June 10. They are already parents to daughter Radhya, who was born on October 23, 2017.

“Welcome to our tribe Miraya Takhtani. Born on June 10, 2019. Gratitude to the divine,” Esha posted on Instagram.

She also shared a photo of Radhya and wrote, “I’m being promoted to big sister.”

Esha, daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, and Bharat tied the knot in June 2012. (PTI)