Erstwhile Service Rules to apply to UT of JK

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: In exercise of the powers conferred upon him, the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, under Article 309 of Constitution of India has directed that all Notifications, Rules and Orders issued under proviso to Section 124 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir shall be deemed to have been issued under the aforesaid proviso to Constitution of India till further orders or any future modifications. The order in this regard has been issued by General Administration Department.
