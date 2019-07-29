Eradication of drugs from society is need of hour: Mankotia

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: With a motive to channelise the energy of youngsters in positive direction, Chief Patron Dogra Kranti Dal NGO, Former MLA & NPP President Balwant Singh Mankotia on Sunday organised 9th marathon run in series against drug abuse which commenced from Krimchi Mansar and concluded at Horse Ground. Marathon was organised by NGO Dogra Kranti Dal despite heavy rain near about 300 youth participated in the Marathon . President DKD Surjeet Singh was also present.

Showing deep concern over increasing drugs at Udhampur on such fast rate, Mankotia said that to make Udhampur drug free is our prime goal & we are working at Ground level by organising such marathons and sports activities.

Mankotia while addressing youth expressed his anxiety over the spread of “Chitta” named drug at such a fast rate during the past three years due to which many of the youngsters have lost their lives during the previous days in Udhampur.

He also said that after two months mega Marathon will be organise at Udhampur in which Rs 31,000, Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000 awarded to first second and third winner respectively. Hundreds of youngsters also take oath to stay from Drugs.

Later, Mankotia also felicitated first three winners with cash prize in which 1st prize Karan Chandeil with Rs 3100, second prize Arun Chandeil with Rs 2100, 3rd prize Umar with Rs 1100 and Rs 500 to others upto 10th rank.

Prominent among present were Ajaz Bashir Sumbria, Amit Khajuria, Sarpanch Ashok Kumar,Sarpanch Hansraj, Naib Sarpanch Randhir Singh, Adv Mahadeep Singh, Naib Sarpanch Dhani Ram, Panch Jarnail Singh, Ex Sarpanch Rakesh Sharma, Mohan Singh, Deepak Kumar & Satwinder Choudhary etc.