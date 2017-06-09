Eradicate poverty at grass roots

Dear Editor,

In our State, poverty is an issue we still can’t eradicate, even though extreme poverty has been around for many decades now. It is the main reason that our State is lacking in different aspects from other states of the country.

I think helping children overcome poverty will make a huge difference not only to their lives but to the lives of their families, communities and to society as a whole. Ending child poverty means tackling a wide range of complex issues to improve children’s chances in life and empowering their families.

No doubt the government has launched a number of schemes for the welfare of such people but it is also a fact that we are lacking in the implementation of these schemes that has given rise to such a situation.

I really hope that such schemes should be implemented in a proper manner so that the beneficiaries get the required support and can improve their living standards. It is only with the cooperation of government and other law making agencies that the living standards of such people can be elevated and socio-economic development of such people can be ensured.

D.P Singh (Raju),

Jammu.