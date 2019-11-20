Equitable development of J&K priority of BJP: Kavinder

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday stated that blacktopping work of lanes in Shastri Nagar area, under Gandhi Nagar Constituency will be completed by PWD at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

While addressing gathering, Gupta said, “BJP is committed for equitable development of both the regions in the Union Territory. The party is committed to provide area-based Smart Solutions to infrastructure and services in J&K.” He said that a number of road macadamization and up-gradation works have been taken up with special thrust on use of quality material.

Highlighting achievements of present dispensation in PWD, Power, PHE and other related sectors, Gupta apprised that more than 850 Km road length has been upgraded, more than 415 transformers and 14000 new electric poles have been installed in Gandhi Nagar constituency during past five years.

Gupta said that elected councilors and Sarpanchs/Panchs from the respective areas have to play a vital role for overall development of their wards and should come forward, forgetting party affiliations, so as make Gandhi Nagar Constituency a model constituency. In last few days many works started in the constituency, while in coming days, a number of other approved projects will also be initiated, he added.

Ex-MLC Vikram Randhawa, Baldev Billawaria, Councillor Jaideep Sharma, Vinay Gupta, Tarsem Sharma, K L Sharma, Umesh Sharma, V K Abrol and Raman Gupta also accompanied the former Deputy Chief Minister.