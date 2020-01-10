Equal funds, equal jobs need of hour: Citizen’s Forum

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lt Governor G C Murmu to provide much needed development projects for Jammu, Citizen’s Forum asked for keeping provisions for equal funds and equal jobs in coming Budget for J&K Union Territory.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, R K Chadha, President of the Forum said that Prime Minister had promised equal treatment and development for Jammu region at the time of abrogation of Art 370 but because of prevailing conditions on border and in Valley, Jammu has suffered equally bad as a whole and need equal developments. Equal funds and equal jobs for both the regions is the demand of day because Jammu was never given its due share in funds and developments by any previous governments, he added.

“People of Jammu are satisfied with present working of government, as at least some projects have been initiated but some big projects require sufficient funds to start. Equal Funds and equal jobs with help industry and trade to grow with changed working conditions in J&K Union territory,” he added.

The signatories to the statement included S S Wazir, Dr Ravinder Madan, K B Jandyal former PSC Member, Dr Arun Gupta, Arun Sharma, Prem Gupta IGP Retired, R K Handa, P P Sharma, Shiv Choudhary, J K Vaid, Advocate D K Khajuria former HC Bar President, Dr C L Gupta, K K Khosa President KP Sabha, S P Sharma, Shiban Khaibri, S K Gupta, Lalit Mahajan, Deepak Handa, Lalit Makin, O P Sharma, Harbans Wahi, Jit Pal Sahni, Ashok Parihar, Anil Sethi, Anuj Dewan Raina, Ashok Misra, M S Kapoor, Veena Handa, Manjit Manocha, Pooja Malhotra, Sarita Oswal, Samir Bhasin and Sunny Dua.