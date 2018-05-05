Envoys of Jordan, Algeria meet Mehbooba Mufti

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The ambassadors of Jordan and Algeria on Friday called on Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, an official spokesman said.

Ambassador of Jordan, Hassan Al Jawarneh and Ambassador of Algeria, Hamza Yahia Cherrif, evinced keen interest in the natural beauty and landscape of the Kashmir valley, he said.

The chief minister apprised the two visiting ambassadors of many of the welfare and humanitarian measures being taken by her government for the betterment of the people, the spokesman said.

He said the two Arab ambassadors were accompanied by their spouses.