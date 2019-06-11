Environmental protection-An integral part of sustainable development

Share Share 0 Share

Dr. Banarsi Lal and Dr. Pawan Sharma

Every year June 5 is celebrated as the World Environment Day across the globe. This is the biggest annual event for positive environmental action. On this day various government and Non-Government Organisations (NGOs), individuals, communities, charities, institutions, schools, colleges, universities etc. create awareness on environmental issues. It is celebrated by organizing various lectures, conventions, campaigns, concerts, rallies, tree planting, essay writing, painting competitions etc. World Environment Day 2019 is being hosted by China with the theme of “Air Pollution”. We can’t stop breathing but we can do something about the quality of air that we breathe. Every year about 7 million people die prematurely due to air pollution. There is dire need to explore renewable energy and green technologies and improve air quality in cities and regions across the globe. It is estimated that about 92 per cent of the people do not breathe clean air across the global. Air pollution badly affects the global economy and ground level ozone pollution is expected to reduce staple crop yields by 26 per cent by 2030. This particular day is dedicated to spread the awareness and message among the people to save the environment and planet Earth. In 1972, the United Nations Conference on the human environment was held from June 5 to 16. After that, every year June 5 is celebrated as the World Environment Day. Today, we have Seven continents on planet earth. Every human being has only one dream which is to live better, to eat better and to consume better. But majority of them never care for the environment and planet Earth. Now we are more than 7 billion but we have only one planet to live and survive. We have limited food, limited place and limited shelters. If we keep on using natural resources as we are doing every day, a day will come when our own grand children shall be forced to live homeless with full of hunger. So it’s better to consume the natural resources with care and responsibility. So, we should stop the wastage natural resources and use them according to our need not on our greed. Each of us knows the importance of nature. It consists of all the living beings on the earth, which are mutually interdependent on each other. But due to the excessive pollution caused by human beings, many species are becoming extinct and the global climate is also changing at a very rapid rate. The changing climate is inversely affecting our health and also going to give a long term effect on our future generations. We know that millions of people on the Earth depend on forest for their livelihood. Every living being is dependent on plants and trees. Only the plants and trees can make our food. But, we people are degrading the forests in a rapid rate.

The relationship between development and environment is well established. It has been estimated that by 2030 food production will need to double and industrial output and energy use will increase three times in the world and five times in the developing nations. This growth can bring the risk of appalling environmental damage. It can also bring with it better environment protection, clean air, water and eradication of poverty. Environment is one of the most important pillars of sustainable development. Environment protection is an essential part of development. Without adequate environment protection, development is useless. Environmental damage affects the present and future human welfare. It affects human health and reduces agricultural productivity. Some problems are associated with the lack of economic development, inadequate sanitation, clean water and air pollution from biomass burning. Illegal cutting of forests is a matter of great concern. The lack of appropriate technology for maximum utilization of the raw materials, poor silvicultural practices, low recovery, low budgetary provision for forest operations have all hampered effective management.

(To be continued)