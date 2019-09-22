Entrepreneurship Awareness Camp held at Govt polytechnic

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Three-day Entrepreneurship Awareness Camp was concluded at Government Polytechnic Bikram Chowk, here on Saturday.

The programme was organised by Government Polytechnic Jammu in collaboration with J&K Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organization Ltd. and Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India and EDI Ahmedabad. More than 70 students of final year participated in the camp. Er. Arun Bangotra, Principal of the College was Chief Guest, who stressed upon the need of creating awareness about entrepreneurship among educated unemployed youth so as to solve the problem of unemployment and also change the mind-set of the candidates to seek other alternatives of employment in view of shortage of jobs. Binoy Kumar, Consultant J&KITCO discussed about the role of J&KITCO in developing entrepreneurship in the State and also threw light in the merits of adopting entrepreneurship as a career, for achieving economic and financial independence. During three days Camp several resource persons like Arshad, Functional Manager DIC, Jammu, Amit Kumar spoke about entrepreneurship and on identification of business opportunities and Technology Assistance from R&D Lab while

S.P Sud Consultant J&KITCO spoke on how to start an SSI unit and on Technical and Commercial aspects of SSI units. R.L. Lochan, Functional and Literacy Counsellor of SBI took the session on financial aspects of SSI units and on salient features of Project Report.

R.K. Razdan, Ex-MD, J&KITCO spoke on role of financial institutions in launching a commercial unit. A factory visit at Electric field, Gangyal was also organized and programme was concluded with feedback session from participants about the camp was gathered. The vote of thanks was presented by Binoy Kumar, Program Coordinator of EAC. Sakshi Kapai, Lecturer conducted the proceeding of the programme. Rajesh Khajuria, Training and Placement Officer, Ajay Thapa, Lecturer Mechanical, Dr Deepak Gupta made all the arrangement of the camp. Others present were Er Inderjeet Singh, Er Rajesh Gupta, Er Sanjay Gupta, Er Rajeev Kohli, HoDS and staff of college.