Ensure strict implementation of JJ Act: DG Women & Child Development

State Times News

SRINAGAR: Director General Women and Child Development, Mir Tariq Ali, on Friday chaired a meeting here to review the implementation of Juvenile Justice Act. The meeting was attended by DPOs /DSWs, Assistant Director CPS Dr. Syed Farhana Asgar, SCOC Member Dr.Rouf, Nodal Officer Health Dr. Malooqa, Superintendent Observation Home Harwan, CWC Chairpersons, JJB Members and DCPUs of all the Districts of Kashmir Division.

On the occasion, the DG inquired about the facilities being available at Children Homes of Kashmir Division and also took a comprehensive review of Child Protective Services and status of Child Care Institutions.

He exhorted upon the concerned officers to put in extra efforts for the effective implementation welfare programmes. He also directed them to complete all necessary formalities regarding CPS components within the stipulated time.

The DG directed the functionaries to work for establishing the new Homes as soon as possible and assured the functionaries of full support in this regard. He said that the Government is committed to provide full support and facilities to the children who are in conflict with law and children who are in shelter homes.

Later, he also took stock of the working of Cradle Home Srinagar and also discussed the status of cradle points in health care institutions. Further, the Director General reviewed Skill Development programme for children of Observation Home, Harwan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director General asked the officials of the Department to monitor all the components of CPS in order to facilitate percolation of benefits to the deserving children.