‘Ensure proper safety, security measures for inmates of G&B hostel’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking serious note of the physical assault on inmates of Gujjar & Bakarwal Boys Hostel Doda, J&K State Advisory Board for Development of Gujjars and Bakerwals asked concerned officials to ensure that such incidents should not happen in future.

The circular issued by Mukhtar Ahmad, Secretary, J&K State Advisory Board for Development of Gujjars and Bakerwals reads, “Recently an episode of corporal punishment has been reported from G&B Boys Hostel, Doda. In view of this all Wardens/ Incharge Wardens/ Assistant Wardens are directed to ensure that such incidents should not occur in future. As such all Wardens/Assistant Wardens/Incharge Wardens posted in various G&B/ST Hostels across the State are directed to ensure that such incidents should not happen in future. The concerned officers are further directed to ensure proper safety and security measures for the inmates of the hostel and should devise mechanism of proper supervision inside the hostel premises to avoid any sort of physical/mental harassment to the minor inmates residing in these hostels.”

“Any lackadaisical approach in this regard shall be viewed seriously and action as warranted shall be initiated against the delinquent officers/officials,” the circular added.

Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer Doda ordered enquiry against the aforesaid incident.

The order reads, “Chief Education Officer Doda has come to know that warden of the G&B Hostel Doda in response to the appearance of the video on social media has placed the aforesaid teacher under suspension by misusing the official power and as per the Classification Control Appeal (CCA) Rules, 1956 the appointing authority or any other authority empowered by the Government in this behalf may place a government servant under suspension followed by an inquiry into his/her conduct.

“Keeping in view the above facts Salam Din Sr Lecturer (Warden) is directed to explain as why action under rules shall not be initiated against him for violating the CCA Rules, the reply should reach this office within two days and till than his salary is kept withheld till further orders.

Meanwhile, pending enquiry into the matter the accused teacher Mohd Yaseen is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect and during the suspension period he shall remain attached in CEO Office Doda for further duties,” the order further stated.

“Besides above Principal HSS Jatheli Ab Latief Butt and Anis Ahmed Sr Lecture DIET Doda shall conduct a detailed enquiry into the matter and shall furnish a detailed report to this office within weeks’ time to proceed further into the matter,” the order said.