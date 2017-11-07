Ensure full utilisation of budgetary allocations: CM to officials

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday directed administrative secretaries to ensure that budgetary allocations to their departments are fully utilised by the end of the current fiscal.

Chairing the first meeting of administrative secretaries after opening of offices here, following shifting from Srinagar as part of the pre-Independence practice of “Darbar move”, she said, “In no case should any funds revalidation or lapses be allowed to happen.”

In view of the upcoming winter season, the chief minister sought details of stocks of essential supplies in far-flung areas of the state like Ladakh, Marwah and Wadwan in Kishtwar district which usually remain cut off from rest of the state due to heavy snowfall.

She was informed that stock and supply position in these areas is by and large satisfactory, an official spokesperson said.

Mufti directed the officers to reflect the needs of their departments in the upcoming budgetary meetings and ensure that funds allocated to them are fully utilised by the end of this financial year.

She told the officers to keep a track of all projects under the Prime Minister’s Development Plan and to make it a point that these are executed according to the timeline already decided upon and in no case be allowed to overrun.

The chief minister directed them to periodically review these projects in their departments so that they are completed in time.

At the meeting, Mufti told the power secretary to improve distribution system during winter months.

The chief minister directed that all medical staff be rationally posted and told the health secretary to ensure that medical supplies corporation, entrusted with supply of drugs to hospitals, be made more vibrant and active, and supplies are ensured to hospitals in time.

Mufti directed the secretaries to start digitisation of their records.

Directing adoption of a monitoring mechanism to oversee proper implementation of Public Services Guarantee Act and Right to Information Act, she said all departmental enquiries, hanging fire for long, be concluded at the earliest.

The chief minister also laid stress on introducing file tracking system in all departments besides ensuring induction of biometric attendance system in every field office.

Earlier on her arrival at Civil Secretariat she was warmly received by the council of her Ministers; Chief Secretary, B. B. Vyas; Director General of Police, Dr. Sheesh Pal Vaid; Administrative Secretaries; representatives of various employees’ unions and a large number of officers and employees of Civil Secretariat.

The Chief Minister inspected the ceremonial guard of honour by a contingent of J&K Police and interacted with Ministers, officers and employees and enquired about their well being.

With the reopening of offices, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday began functioning here after shifting from Srinagar.

The Civil Secretariat, Raj Bhavan, police headquarters and other offices opened.

Accompanied by Minister of State for Education Priya Sethi, the chief minister met employees on the first day of Darbar move.

“Darbar move offices have been opened here and we hope to ensure that we bring best possible governance to the people of the state,” Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh said.

He said the government will reach out to all sections of people and all areas of the three regions for best possible development on all fronts.

The practice of ‘Darbar move’ was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape the summer heat of Jammu and the biting winters of Srinagar.

In view of the protests and strike by Jammu traders, security has been bolstered and roads leading to the Civil Secretariat have been barricaded.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at important installations and thoroughfares have been made operational to maintain a close vigil.

The winter capital has been given a face-lift ahead of the re-opening of the ‘move offices’.

The roads around and leading to the Civil Secretariat, the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government, are being renovated with labourers busy cleaning the pathways and painting the roadsides.

Government offices and quarters have been renovated and the damaged street lights repaired, officials said.

The state government spends crores of rupees every year to shift voluminous records between the two capital cities twice a year, besides paying a huge amount as allowance to several thousand employees who shift base with the government.

There have been demands from various quarters to abolish the practice and set up permanent civil secretariats in Jammu and Srinagar.