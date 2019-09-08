Ensure equal opportunities to all: GCPFJ

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: General Category People’s Forum Jammu (GCPFJ) raised serious concern over the grievances of General Category people who are being denied their fundamental rights including right to be elected and equal opportunities.

Addressing the meeting, Prof Yash Paul Sanson, Forum President urged the government to ensure equality and equal opportunities to all and abolish all kinds of reservations, special privileges and concessions. “Government should take legal steps to make the caste irrelevant and talent be honoured in every field to make the country super power. The divisive and caste based discriminatory policies adopted by government to get political gain at the cost of the General Category people has been growing anger among them,” Sanson said.

Som Nath Sharma, Forum General Secretary demanded Special Support Measures (SSM) for the poor, needy and deserving people of all castes to ensure their development and alleviation of poverty from the country. He condemned provisions of reservation which provided benefits to some professions economically and educational well developed. V.K Sharma, Vice President demanded that majority community be provided all benefits of schemes and programmes launched by the government for minorities. Bhushan Pargal Vice-President demanded health care facilities for senior citizens and reasonable stipend to educated unemployed youth.

Dr Bansi Lal demanded that all pensioners be exempted from Income Tax.

Raj Kumar Banathia, Chairman of the Forum presented vote of thanks. Jagdish Dogra, Ravi Sahni, Vivek Kumar and Gopal Dass Verma were also present.