Ensure crowd management at toll plazas: Govt

JAMMU: To save time and fuel, and reduce pollution caused due to overcrowding of vehicles at Toll Plazas, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, NHAI, has decided to implement 100 per cent Electronic Tax Collection using FASTag.

The order issued in this regard reads, “In view of the transition and to avoid any untoward incident, crowd management at the toll plazas will have to be ensured. Accordingly, it is enjoined upon all the concerned District Magistrates and Superintendents of the Police to render requisite support for handling this transition, including crowd management at respective Toll Plazas”.