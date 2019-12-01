Ensure crowd management at toll plazas: Govt

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: To save time and fuel, and reduce pollution caused due to overcrowding of vehicles at Toll Plazas, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, NHAI, has decided to implement 100 per cent Electronic Tax Collection using FASTag. The order issued in this regard reads, “In view of the transition and to avoid any untoward incident, crowd management at the toll plazas will have to be ensured. Accordingly, it is enjoined upon all the concerned District Magistrates and Superintendents of the Police to render requisite support for handling this transition, including crowd management at respective Toll Plazas”.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn reunite for ‘Golmaal FIVE’
‘Black Widow’ to release in India April 30
Karan, Zoya, Dibakar and Anurag’s ‘Ghost Stories’ to debut on Netflix on Jan 1, 2020
Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar to reunite for comedy
Rajkummar Rao such a giving co-actor: Fatima
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper