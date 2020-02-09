Ensure best healthcare facilities to patients: Advisor Bhatnagar to medicos

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Saturday visited Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar and R S Pura to take stock of the health care facilities being provided to the patients.

The Advisor was accompanied by Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo.

The Advisor took round of the wards and diagnostic centres in the hospital and enquired about the indoor patients and treatment being provided to them. He also interacted with the patients to know about the medical care being provided in the hospital.

Advisor Bhatnagar held interaction with the doctors and hospital administration regarding facilities available for the patients.

The Advisor enquired about the availability of beds, stock of medicines, diagnostic facilities and also sought details about number of patients visiting OPD for treatment, on an average.

The Advisor directed the management to provide best possible facilities to the patients and ensure that medical officers are available round the clock.

Later, the Advisor also visited RS Pura Government Hospital and took stock of the medical facilities there. He took round of the premises and enquired about the diagnostic facilities and stock of medicines available.

He stressed upon the officials to create patient friendly atmosphere in the hospital with clean wards, better sanitation and green surroundings.

The Advisor also inspected the newly constructed building premises of RS Pura Hospital and directed the management to take immediate steps for utilizing the new building so that better medical care is provided to the patients.