Ensure a soldier’s right to cast his vote

Lt-Gen Harwant Singh (Retd)

Equally, of what the Election Commission may not be aware, is that there has been mass-scale urbanisation and migrations, with families losing their earlier permanent places of residence. For a majority of soldiers, the only place to stay and their address is their unit (place of posting).

The same was the case with me for the 40 years that I was in the army. Once a soldier joins the military service, he is left with little connection with his once permanent place of residence, back in the village.

It appears that the Ministry of Defence has, from time to time, made Service Headquarters issue orders (Special Army Orders) related to the voting of service personnel, where some of these run contrary to the Representation of Peoples Act 1950 and 1951.

However, all this does point to the fact that all kinds of efforts are made to somehow keep the soldier, as much as possible, out of the adult franchise provision.

Finally, in response to an RTI, the Election Commission in its letter dated August 25, 2017 accepted that service personnel have the option to get themselves enrolled as a general elector at the place of posting, if that is a peace station. Needless to repeat that casting vote at the place of posting is the simplest method. It is spelled out in the Representation of Peoples Act 1950 and 1951 and needs no reiteration by the Election Commission.

This denial of voting right of a soldier is not just the doing of successive election commissions, but also the outcome of the prejudice of the political class. To it has been added, ‘the willing bias of the babu.’ After all, only those bureaucrats get re-employment who play ball with politicians in power. There is a point of view gaining credence that in an era of such large-scale unemployment, why give re-employment to those who have attained the age of retirement.

It is incumbent on the military authorities to ensure that personnel and their spouses are given the necessary facility to cast their vote at the place of posting and to that end have them and their spouses enrolled with electoral registration officer in the station.

At the same time, lay down appropriate standing operating procedures, (SoPs) to cover interaction with politicians and to periodically update electoral rolls.

It is the Election Commission which came up with the argument that the army is deployed in large numbers in J and K and North-East (field areas) and so, would influence the outcome of elections and such should not be allowed to cast their vote at those locations. Such an argument has no logic, nor does the Election Commission have the authority to lay down such a rule and yet it has been allowed to prevail.

The bar to their right to vote in field areas is a self-inflicted malady and yet another instance of bias against the soldier. One of the reasons for the continuing alienation of people of these areas is political. Therefore, the resolution of these issues lies in the political domain as well. In this, though political leaders at both ends (centre and the state) come into play, it is those from these areas who play a major role in the continuing disenchantment. The emergence of the right political leadership in these areas is essential, in which defence personnel posted in those areas, must have a say (vote).

The Indian military is deployed in large numbers in field areas (J and K and North-East) where they have been fighting insurgencies for decades and suffered heavy casualties in the process, all with just one purpose and that is to uphold the Constitution and defend the territorial integrity of the country. As such, they are equal stakeholder in the region and, therefore, must be allowed to cast vote in that area. Moreover, defence personnel in these areas pay all local taxes etc.

In the best interest of the democratic process, the maximum number of citizens must exercise their right to vote and the soldier is no less a citizen of this country. So, do not take away his right to cast his vote by adopting devious and inoperative methods.

(Concluded)