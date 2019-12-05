Ensure 100 pc coverage of beneficiaries under PMMVY

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mission Director Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Shabnam Shah Kamili on Wednesday chaired a meeting to take stock of activities being carried under Matru Vandana Saptah.

The theme of the week-long campaign is “Towards building a healthy nation-Surakshit Janani, Viksit Dharini”.

On the occasion, she impressed upon the officials to explore possibilities for the 100% coverage of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) scheme, so that financial assistance under the initiative can reach to the maximum beneficiaries.

Pertinently, Mission Director ICDS has already passed directions to concerned officials to enrol the beneficiaries on PMMVY-CAS portal, for which all Deputy Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir have been requested to provide internet facility at District NIC for speedy enrolment of beneficiaries.

During the meeting, she also highlighted the objectives of the scheme saying that such initiatives will usher into a positive change on the ground.

She appealed general public particularly PMMVY beneficiaries to approach the concerned Anganwadi Centres for their registration under the norms and guidelines of the scheme.