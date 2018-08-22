Enroachments / commercial activities in Housing Colony Udhampur

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

The Housing Board of J&K charged with responsibility of planning and carving out residential colonies and regulating construction of houses in various parts of the state particularly Udhampur Housing colony doesnot appear to be serious in checking encroachments of roads and violations of its others norms by the residents as well as others intruded in the colony illegally . Infact, violation of all norms has been going on for the past many years in this colony but the Housing board has not woken up from its deep slumber inspite of many write-ups appeared in various Newspaper. Multiplicity of agencies in granting permission for building houses and shops in a residential colonies has only added to the prevailing confusion about who is responsible for regulating these norms and for example refer multistorey commercial illegal structures came up on other side in between Housing colony road and national highway infront of plot No 8 to 27 LIG after inception of the colony which area falls in the limit of Muncipal council Udhampur but none took any notice and initiated action. The colony is purely meant for residential purpose and for example infront of my residence one of illegal double storey commercial structure holder has not only kept 2 shutters of shops , windows , ventilators , upstairs and extended slabs one after another to this side of Housing colony road but encroached 2 ft wide road of Housing board reducing it from 15 ft to 13 ft wide in regards to which I have made many representations to Housing board , Housing Deptt , Dy .Comm, Muncipal council Udhampur and other authorities including 35 complaints to Grievances cell upto this time for the last 12 yrs but of no avail. Tehsildar Udhampur directed this person to close down the functioning of the above said business of building material towards the Housing Colony lane by or before 30th June 2017 positively. This person willfully defied the directions of the public authority/court and carried on the illegal practice on spot and again directed this person to immediately close down the said illegal business failing which SHO Police Station Udhampur have to initiate proceedings under Sec 188 RPC and upto this time neither he has closed down the business nor any action taken by the SHO Udhampur. This also proves and shows as to how this person is arrogant when his this business of building material stands registered on other side along NH Way near army TCP as M/S oriental Kerosene Depot and Building Material in the book of Asst. Labour Comm. Udhampur under No. LD-SE-3108 dt. 28-8-2000. Further when the Housing board has its own 37 shops in the colony then why construction of the same by plot holders including other violations of norms in their residential plots has been allowed and how the Asst Labor Commisioner Udhampur has registered these shops and other business establishments in his books in the colony . Therefore the matter is brought to the kind notice of the Honble Governor and all other concerned authorities to rescue the residents of this colony..

Bansi Lal Balwal,

Udhampur.