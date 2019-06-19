Enquiry ordered against changing of Traffic Police sign board nomenclature

Share Share Share 0

State Times News

JAMMU: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Traffic Rural Jammu, Mohan Lal Kaith on Tuesday ordered preliminary enquiry against the defaulters for changing the sign board nomenclature of traffic police at Peer Ki Gali.

“Traffic Police Rural Jammu has installed a sign board at Peer Ki Gali on Mughal Road recently with the nomenclature that ‘Don’t use mobile phone while driving’ in order to ensure general awareness among the concerned drivers,” reads the order.

“However, it has been brought into the notice of SSP Traffic Rural Jammu that some disgruntled elements have changed the aforesaid sign board with the nomenclature that “Don’t use mobile phone while drinking”, which is a matter of serious concern and requires to be enquired thoroughly,” the order further stated.

“As such, in order to identify and fix the responsibility of defaulters, preliminary enquiry is hereby ordered with immediate effect and entrusted to Mohd Rafiq DySP, Rajouri-Poonch. The enquiry officer shall enquire the matter into covert and overt and furnish his report/recommendations to the office of Traffic Police Rural Jammu immediately for further course of action,” the order added.