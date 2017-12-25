Enjoying stay in J&K with no fear at all: Nepal Captain

Participants to act as goodwill ambassadors for J&K: DGP

Sanjay Sharma

JAMMU: Appreciating the initiative of Dilbag Singh, Commandant General/DGP Home Guards/ Civil Defence State Defence Response Force (HG/CD/SDRF) and Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council for organising Chief Minister’s T20 Premier League for Women, DGP Director General of Police, Dr S.P Vaid on Sunday said that sports event promotes people to people contact and national and international players, who are participating in this tournament, shall act as goodwill ambassadors for Jammu and Kashmir State.

“State Police has been contributing in the promotion of sports in the State and various sports activities are carried out to inspire the youth towards sports particularly women,” he said.

Chief Guest DGP S.P Vaid, while interacting with the participating players, appreciated their cricketing skills and said that he enjoyed to watch the last two overs of the semi-final match of the league. He also announced to conduct more sports events for girls in near future. He appreciated the sportsman spirit among the players and wished good luck to finalist teams.

While interacting with the media persons at the sidelines of Chief Minister’s T20 Premier League at Parade Ground, Dr Vaid said that JKP has organised many sports events for women. He said sports event promotes people to people contact and national and international players, who are participating in this tournament, shall act as goodwill ambassadors for Jammu and Kashmir State.

He complimented the organisers for hosting the tournament and hoped the guest players and teams would be enjoying their stay here.

He said he was happy to notice the sporting enthusiasm among the participating girls.

The DGP said it was a joy to watch the girls playing and excelling in different fields and added that participation is more important than winning.

The DGP said that youth particularly the women from the Jammu and Kashmir are bringing laurels to the state in the field of sport and also by passing civil service examinations.

It was an idea presented by Director General/ Commandant General, Home Guards/Civil Defence & SDRF, J&K, Dilbag Singh to bring women teams from across the county and organize the T-20 Cricket event in the state as our Chief Minister is also a woman, he said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir sportspersons be it Parvez Rasool or Shubam Khajuria, Meenal Gupta, Tajamul Islam or Rajinder Singh and others have made the entire State proud with their performance at national as well as international events.

Talking to STATE TIMES, Nepal Women team Captain, who represented Srinagar Queens team in the tournament, Rubina Chettri said that tournaments akin to this are required to be organised at the domestic level to hone the talent of players.

“There is no paucity of talent in the Jammu and Kashmir State. The point is if we have more domestic tournaments youngsters will gain experience quickly and can become international material in a year or so, whereas when you have lesser domestic tournaments, these youngsters will take three-four years to gain experience and handle the pressure of national and international cricket,” she said.

“Holding tournament is fine but match practice is equally important for the betterment of women cricket in India,” she said adding that her team ‘Jammu Princess’ which has sailed into the final will win the trophy.

“Before visiting J&K, there was apprehension in our minds about our safety and security due to hype created regarding the terror related incidents but on ground the scenario is totally different and situation here is very conducive and encouraging. Not only the weather but people here are also very hospitable and of loving nature. We are enjoying our stay in J&K with no fear at all,” she added.

Vice Captain of Bangladesh Cricket Team, Shakira Zakir Jessy, who led Srinagar Queens team, appreciated the initiative of Jammu and Kashmir Police and State Sports Council for organising such tournaments in the State to promote the talent of women cricketers to enable them to participate at national and international levels like their male counterparts.

Appreciating the sportsman spirit of her team, she said after winning all the league matches Srinagar Queens is now to meet Jammu Princess in the final tomorrow. She particularly congratulated Jaisa Akhthar of Valley for scoring three half centuries so far in the tournament with her brilliant batting performance.

Besides Jaisa, she said there are several other women players in the tournament who have proved their mettle and if given exposure they can make way into national and international cricket.

Subha Lakshmi of Odisha, who represented Chennai Sharks in the tournament, said she visited Jammu and Kashmir first time and expressed her happiness with the brotherhood among the people of the State. Asking about the tournament, she said there is good talent in Jammu which needs exposure and encouragement. She appreciated the organisers for providing all facilities to the players besides arranging visit to tourist places. She expressed her delight on seeing such enthusiasm among J&K girls for excelling in cricket.

A total of eight teams are participating in the tournament viz Srinagar Queens, Jammu Princess, Chennai Sharks, Kolkata Flamingo, Delhi Angels, Mumbai Mermaids, Punjab Birds and Rajasthan Scorchers.

This tournament is being played on IPL format with five players from Jammu and Kashmir being accompanied in each team. Some of the international stars are also playing in this tournament.