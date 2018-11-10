Enhance medical allowance of employees: NMC

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: President of the National Mazdoor Conference (NMC) Subash Shastri on Friday demanded immediate enhancement of medical allowance in respect of State Government employees and pensioners from Rs.300 to Rs. 1,000 per month, so that employees and pensioners could get sigh of relief from rising prices of essential commodities and inflation.

“Now that Governor’s administration has withdrawn insurance cover in respect of State Government employees and pensioners on account of misappropriations etc, it becomes all the necessary to increase this component as pensioners and employees working in the State Government find it very difficult to make both ends meet,” Shastri said this while addressing a well attended NMC Workers meet at Secretary Park in Gandhi Nagar.

Shastri further added that the cost of items consumed has increased manifolds nearly six lakh employees and pensioners should be provided immediate enhancement. Further the cost of medicines and hospitalisation has increased on daily basis, meagre amount of Rs. 300 is no way nearer the sanctioned allowance under Seventh Pay Commission, he said.

While appreciating the quick decisions taken by Governor Satya Pal Malik in streamlining the administration, Shastri appealed to him to direct all heads of the departments to make special wage head for respective departmental heads in addition a special provision be kept in the upcoming Financial Budget 2019-20 to allocate funds for the same, so that the salary of the daily rated workers is drawn regularly basis.

Among others who were present in the meeting included Rajan Babu Khajuria, B.S.Jamwal, Surinder Kumar, Shiv Ram Sharma, Romesh Sharma, Jai Pal Sharma, Ram Singh, Darshan Bawa, Surinder Kumar, Sardhri Lal and Sudesh Bhagat.