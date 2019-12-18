Enhance medical allowance: NMC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Emphasizing on the need to encourage J&K pensioners by enhancing medical allowance from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000 on the pattern of Central Government pensioners, President of National Mazdoor Conference (NMC), Subash Shastri on Tuesday appealed to the Lt Governor, Girish Chander Murmu to consider the most genuine demand of the UTs pensioners and issue necessary sanction in this regards, so that pensioners would get sigh of relief from rising trend of the consumer market.

Addressing a NMC workers meet here, Shastri said that previous regimes have not taken any interest increasing the medical allowance.

“Prices of life saving and other allied drugs have increased considerably, resulting in heavy financial burden on their pension budget, which is often limited and meager,” Shastri said.

Describing Lt Governor Administration headed by Murmu, Shastri said that UTs administration who has taken steps in implementing pro-public, pro employees decisions each and every public/ salaried class related burning issues and has toned up the overall administration in UTs is appreciable. Shastri hoped that J&K pensioners will also compensated at par with Central Government Employees Welfare Schemes particular in medical insurance benefits or otherwise.

Implementing all central labor laws in Jammu & Kashmir UT, besides regularization of the services of all daily rated workers working in various departments, setting up off wage head in each department of the UTs for regularly disbursement of their monthly salaries, enhancing wages of the daily rated workers to Rs 600 per day and release all pending wages were also highlighted in the meeting.

Among others who were present included Rajan Babu Khajuria, B.S Jamwal, Surinder Kumar, Ramesh Sharma, Gara Ram, Darshan Bawa, Madan Lal Bhagat, Bhupinder Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Sadeeq Mohammad.