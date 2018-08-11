Enhance financial assistance relief of aged: JTC

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NAGROTA: Jagti Tenement Committee (JTC) and Soan Kashmir Front (SKF) J&K discussed various issues including the issues of those single/two member families whose children after having married had sought bifurcation leaving the old aged parents alone to live miserably.

In the meeting held here on Saturday, Shadi Lal Pandita, President, JTC/SKF said “Presently such single/two member relief holder families are being paid financial assistance of Rs 3,250 per person per month who are unable to manage their domestic needs and medical expenses with this meager financial assistance which has resulted that a good number of such migrants have untimely breathed their last due to lack of proper resources to meet medical expenses.”

JTC demanded that the government should come to rescue of such old aged single soul/two soul families by granting Rs 13,000 monthly financial assistance relief to two member families and Rs 6,500 to single member family to prevent their untimely death.