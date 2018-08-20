‘English Vinglish’ actor Sujata Kumar dies after cancer battle

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: Actor Sujata Kumar has passed away.

Best known for films such as “English Vinglish”, the actor lost the battle with cancer last night.

Family sources told PTI, she was suffering from fourth stage metastatic cancer (metastatis) and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital here.

“Her condition worsened day before yesterday at the hospital,” the insider said.

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Sujata’s younger sister, also took to Twitter to share the news of the death.

“Our beloved Sujata Kumar has passed away and moved on to a better place leaving us with an umimaginable void. She left us an hour ago at 11.26 pm on the 19th of august 2018… Life can never be the same again…” Krishnamoorthi tweeted.

In another tweet, which she later deleted, Krishnamoorthi said the funeral will take place at the Juhu crematorium in Vile Parle today.

Sujata, age unknown, has also worked in films such as “Gori Tere Pyar Mein” and “Raanjhanaa”, among other many TV shows and commercials. (PTI)