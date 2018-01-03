English replaces Urdu: Disrespect shown to state language

BLUNT BUTCHER

JAMMU: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti may have started tweeting in Urdu and Hindi languages, inviting accolades, but when it comes to giving due honour to the State Language and that too on the walls of the State Legislature Complex, the PDP-BJP Government is apparently caught on the back-foot.

In the first spell of PDP-BJP government under Mufti Mohd Sayeed in March 2015, its first Budget session was convened on March 18. On day one of the session, soon after the Governor NN Vohra had completed his joint address, BJP MLAs had come out celebrating.

They had taken oath as legislators for the first time. Some of them were seen displaying Tricolour on the foot-steps of the State Legislature Complex. Behind them a polyvinyl board in Urdu was seen placed atop the main door of the Legislature Complex. It read ‘State Legislature Complex’ in chaste Urdu. The same board was in place even during the budget session of the previous alliance government between Congress and National Conference.

Ironically, however, on Tuesday, when legislators started arriving to attend the joint session of both the houses, the Urdu sign board was nowhere to be seen. Some of them may have noticed the disrespect shown to the State language but majority of them ignored it and didn’t raise their voice as they were busy staging protest demonstration on the foot-steps of the complex.