Engineers XI beat Div Com XI in CCDU T-20

JAMMU: Engineers XI defeated Divisional Commissioner XI in the ongoing First T-20 Invitational Cricket Tournament being organised by Communication and Capacity Development Unit (CCDU) at University Ground, here on Friday.
The eight-day tournament is being played on league basis in which four teams viz. Media-XI, Engineer-XI, Police-XI and Div Com-XI are participating. The final of the tournament will be played on November 29 at the same venue.
In today’s match, batting first after winning the toss Engineers XI scored 127 runs which in reply Divisional Commissioner XI failed to chase and managed to score 98 runs thus lost the match by 29 runs. Er Provin Bhatt of Engineers XI was declared as Man of the Match.
Officers from PHE, I&FC and Divisional Commissioner offices besides a large number of students were present on the occasion.
