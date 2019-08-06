Engineers defer strike

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Joint Action Committee (SJAC) of Graduate Engineers has deferred its pen-down strike scheduled to be held on 6th and 7th August, 2019. The next course of action will be announced after restoration of normalcy in J&K. This was informed by Gandeep Pargal, Acting Chairman of the Association after a meeting of the Committee held here on Monday.

Pargal further disclosed that all necessary arrangements were made by the State Joint Action Committee for success of the strike but due to prevailing situation, it has been postponed. The State JAC urged the administration to issue SRO of ACP before the announcement of next calendar of protest besides fulfilling all other demands of engineers.