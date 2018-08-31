Engineer suspended for financial mismanagement

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Acting on complaint of financial mismanagement, the District Development Commissioner Reasi, Prasanna Ramaswamy G, on Thursday placed MK Vikram, I/C Executive Engineer, PWD, Division Mahore under suspension.

Meanwhile, the DDC has ordered a departmental enquiry into the matter shall be conducted by Superintendent Engineer, PWD, Udhampur-Reasi circle.

“The matter was brought to the notice of DDC by Sub Divisional Magistrate, Mahore and the information is buttressed by the outcome of an enquiry conducted by a team of engineers into the matter headed by the Executive Engineer PMGSY, Mahore Division” a district admin spokesperson said.

The matter pertains to construction of a 50-bedded Gujjar-Bakerwal hostel in Mahore, the construction of which has been found to be sub-standard. Furthermore, allegedly, instead of penalising the contractor involved, the Executive Engineer apparently rewarded him with further payments up to Rs 20 lakh, which is reportedly much more than what is due to him, he added.