Engage Aadhaar employees on permanent basis: JKAA

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Aadhaar Association (JKAA) sought engagement of Aadhaar employees on permanent basis.

Briefing media persons here on Thursday, President Jammu and Kashmir Aadhaar Association, Waseem Akram accompanied by NSUI State President, Raqeeq Khan criticized the government for disengaging the employees of Aadhaar who rendered their seven years of services by working day and night in making Aadhaar cards of citizens by going to their homes. He appealed to the government to provide them permanent employment.

The association members appealed to the Governor Satya Pal Malik to personally interfere in the matter and address the issue failing which they have no other option but to come on roads.

Among others who were present in the press conference include Naeem Ul Haq, General Secretary, Pankaj Gangotra District President Udhampur, Shahid Hussain District President Budgam, Naeem Ul Haq, Waseem Akram, Nissar Ahmed Tantray District President Bandipora, Waqar Manhas Media Coordinator, Akshay Sharma District President Jammu, Waqar Ahmad District President Reasi, Showkat Choudhary, Vikas Dubey, Rajinder Singh, Muzaffar Ahmed Thoker District Pulwama and Shabir Hussain Shah.