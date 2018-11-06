Enforce SC verdict

Dear Editor,
The SC verdict on allowing the bursting of firecrackers for two hours is a balancing act, keeping in view the faith of the people, the livelihood of the cracker manufacturers and maintenance of clear air. Now the state governments must enforce the order diligently.
Hasan Najmi,
Via-e-mail.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Pahuna’ to hit the screens on December 7
‘Female-oriented’ films will be a thing till they become a norm: Richa Chadha
‘Kedarnath’ to hit the screens on December 7
Air pollutants major contributor for cardio respiratory diseases: Dr Sushil
Aamir Khan the only daring actor: Vishal Bhardwaj
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper