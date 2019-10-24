Energy is one, with several expressions

Fundamentally, energy is ‘one’, but it has got several expressions and these are interchangeable. Parama Purusha started creation and creation stemmed out of the acoustic root ‘a’.

Energy was also created. Here energy does not mean the Operative Principle. The Operative Principle is a binding faculty only and the style of functioning of the binding faculty is called ‘svabhava’, nature. Those who do not have deep knowledge of science may say that it is natural. But nature is simply the style of the Operative Principle, not an independent entity. When the Operative Principle works according to a particular style, that is, as per nature, the stamina that each and every phase gets is from energy. So energy is also created by the Cosmic Cognitive Faculty.

Everything in the universe is supported by three fundamental sounds. Everything comes from cosmic bliss, that is, the composure of bliss. In this composure, the balance amongst the sentient, the mutative and static principle is maintained. When that balance gets upset, the flow comes from one of the vertices of the triangle of the forces.

Force which comes out from one of the vertices is coming out from the sentient principle; that is, from the phase of the composure of bliss.

So everything starts with the sound and after starting its journey from the vertex, it has to move forward. For this, it requires energy. So first coming out from the sentient principle, ‘sa’ moves ahead with energy, that is, ‘ra’ the acoustic root of energy. And as soon as it starts movement, it acquires certain wonts, certain characteristics. The acoustic root for wonts for characteristics is ‘va.’ So ‘sa-ra-va’ or ‘sarva’. Everything in this universe is known as ‘sarva’ (in Sanskrit). Every entity is known as sarva.

Energy remains and maintains the structural solidarity of each and every entity by taking the form of its container, according to the structural solidarity of different entities. The same energy is operating through a ceiling fan or bulb or other expressions, but do we ever see or feel it? Nobody can ever see energy and nobody can directly feel the presence of any energy, but everybody feels the presence of energy through its operation. Because of the function of the fan, we come to know that there is energy behind it. We get light from the bulb but we never see the energy. Energy is never seen or perceived but its effects are seen, perceived or felt.