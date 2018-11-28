Ending violence against women

Share Share 0 Share 0

We need to reflect on the challenges faced by everyone who is actively contributing to the cause of the equality of women and men, and to invite dialogue in order to advance collective efforts towards the realisation of this goal. The ideas conveyed here support that even though men and women exhibit physical differences, yet in their essence, in their qualities and potentials, men and women are without distinction.

The reality of the human being is one’s soul, and the soul has no gender. Despite the spiritual truth that ‘women and men have been and will always be equal in the sight of God,’ women around the world have undeniably been experiencing oppression. In this process, their positive sense of identity continues to be undermined because they are often taught false concepts about their nature through folklore, advertisements, traditional songs that are recited during festivals, educational textbooks and the upbringing in their families, for example.

These kinds of stereotypes become so deep-rooted that they completely distort their sense of identity. It is really important for women and men to acquire knowledge of their true selves, who they are, what is the purpose of life. As a result, the inherent nobility and potential of both men and women are denied and this results in violence carried out in the most brutal forms from the family to the workplace, to political life, and ultimately to international relations.

Cultures that enable and sustain violence against women affect society as a whole; not just the victim but it also degrades the perpetrators, their families and entire communities. Therefore eradicating such violence cannot only be done by changing structures, which exist at the level of laws, regulations and policies, but also at the level of culture, attitudes and beliefs.

The key to breaking this cycle of violence is empowerment – a process of individuals recognising their inherent worth and their ability to improve their own condition and transform their relationships from superiority and dominance to that of equality. Some questions we need to ask are:

How do we help people develop their primary identity by taking into consideration their spiritual reality and their connection with others?

From where can people seek knowledge about the true nature and potential of the human being?

How can social values and structures premised on false conceptions of human nature be critically examined and reformed?

One major force that tends to define relationships between men and women is that of power. The concept of power often tends to focus on the capacity to get others to act according to one’s will; to dominate and manipulate in order to pursue one’s self-interests.

A reconceptualisation of power is necessary, from that of authoritativeness and dominance (political, physical, economic) to more positive sources of power such as love, justice, humility, integrity and truthfulness.