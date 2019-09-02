Encroachments removed from road, fine recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS NOWSHERA: A team of officers including Khilafwarzi Inspector Amit Sharma of Municipal Committee and SHO Nowshera under the supervision of ADC Nowshera removed all the encroachments from the market road and recovered a fine of Rs 1,500 from the defaulters. The team said that shopkeepers should keep their goods inside their shops. “By encroaching roads and paths the general public is put to grave inconvenience which is uncalled for and shall be dealt strictly according to law”, the team asserted. According to ADC such teams will continue raids in future also and strict action will be taken against those making encroachments.
