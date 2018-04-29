Encroachments along Pangong Lake cleared

STATE TIMES NEWS
LEH: Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Dorjey Motup and Deputy Commissioner Leh Avny Lavasa on Saturday distributed 201 plots among the affected, clearing encroachments along the Pangong Lake.
Among others, Councillor Chushul Konchok Stanzin, former Councillor Durbuk, officers and officials of concerned departments were also present on the occasion.
CEC Motup and DC Leh had a detailed interaction with the locals of Phobrang, Lukhung, Yurgo, Mann, Merak, Spangmik, and Khakted villages, and distributed the plots among the beneficiaries so that they can establish their business at the new location.
The land was allotted to the affected at a suitable place conforming to the provisions of the Wildlife Act.
CEC Motup appreciated the efforts of the Revenue and R&B Departments, and Leh Development Authority for timely demarcation of the land.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Amitabh Bachchan’s name dropped from RBU’s D Litt recipients’ list: V-C
Film screening on ‘love jihad’ disrupted at JNU
I lost my virginity through rape: Amy Schumer
Bollywood actor Salman Khan at Kargil for shoot of his film Race 3.
Priyanka Chopra to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper