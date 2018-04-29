Encroachments along Pangong Lake cleared

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Dorjey Motup and Deputy Commissioner Leh Avny Lavasa on Saturday distributed 201 plots among the affected, clearing encroachments along the Pangong Lake.

Among others, Councillor Chushul Konchok Stanzin, former Councillor Durbuk, officers and officials of concerned departments were also present on the occasion.

CEC Motup and DC Leh had a detailed interaction with the locals of Phobrang, Lukhung, Yurgo, Mann, Merak, Spangmik, and Khakted villages, and distributed the plots among the beneficiaries so that they can establish their business at the new location.

The land was allotted to the affected at a suitable place conforming to the provisions of the Wildlife Act.

CEC Motup appreciated the efforts of the Revenue and R&B Departments, and Leh Development Authority for timely demarcation of the land.