Encroachment in Arnia; Gujjars flee after attacking local youth

JAMMU: Tension gripped R. S Pura sector on Sunday, when a violent group of four Gujjars attacked a local youth after encroaching a chunk of land in the surroundings of Bishnah and Arnia villages and managed to flee from the area. The well-planned attack is seen as a tactic to instill fear among the residents in order to carry on with sinister motive of encroaching upon the land.

Bishnah Police has registered an FIR 26/2018 under sections 341 and 323 RPC against four Gujjars attackers and recorded preliminary statement of the injured youth, identified as Sikandar Singh, son of Joginder Singh, resident of village Kul Kalan, who has been admitted in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu. According to locals, Sikandar Singh was thrashed and beaten up with sticks, leaving him in injured condition.

The agitated residents have threatened agitation if the accused Gujjars were not arrested, said a former Panch, claiming that the Gujjars had encroached hundreds of kanal of land and also damaged the standing crops. He said the Gujjars were attacking the residents, resisting the attempts of encroachment.

The villagers have ‘warned’ the government against unabated incidents of encroachment, demand immediate eviction of Gujjars from forcibly occupied land.

SSP Hq Ramesh Kotwal, visited the site and tried to pacify the agitating residents. He assured that the attackers would be arrested soon. He is also reported to have told the residents to take up the issue with Revenue Department as well.