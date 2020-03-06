Encroached land retrieved in Pulwama

STATE TIMES NEWS

PULWAMA: On the directions of District Development Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer, a team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tral, Shabir Ahmad Raina accompanied by Tehsildar Tral, Revenue and Municipal Committee officials on Thursday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Tral. During the drive, 116 kanals of prime government land including 80 kanals at Tral Town, 20 Kanals at Batgund and 16 kanals at Nawdal was retrieved and various illegally raised structures were demolished.

The district administration has warned the people not to encroach Government land as offenders would be dealt with under law.

Meanwhile District Administration Kupwara has expunged illegal entries against 38,505 Kanals of Kacharie land across 377 estates of the district as part of a comprehensive exercise of audit and inspection of Revenue Records conducted under the directions of Financial Commissioner Revenue. This was stated in a statement issued by District Administration, here today. The statement reads that the exercise for detailed inspection of the entire revenue record was taken up along with preparation of new Jamabandies as part of Digital India Land Record Modernization Programme (DILRMP).

The work of inspection of all the Revenue Record specifically illegal entries recorded against Kacharie land was taken up to remove all such entries and restore the common lands to their original status. The exercise that commenced in July last year has been completed in a time bound manner and as a result the entire patch of Kachaire land across 16 Tehsils of the District is n/ow free from all encumbrances as per Revenue Records and certificate to that effect has been furnished by the District Administration to the office of Financial Commissioner Revenue.

The statement further reads that 4 Sub Registrar offices have been setup in the District since the transition of erstwhile State of J&K into Union Territory.

In order to streamline activities under DILRMP with registration process, all the Sub-registrars have been asked to entertain only updated land record extracts for the purpose. This essentially with all new Jamabandies compiled from the year 2014 onwards with no illegal entries recorded against kancharie land have now been put to use in the District for the purpose of registration. Meanwhile, an extensive drive for physical retrieval of Government and Kahcharai Lands is under process simultaneously whereby more than 100 Kanals of land has been retrieved in the district in last 2 months.

Apart from utilization of such lands for proposed Government buildings, plans have been formulated for plantations through convergent efforts of Agriculture, Horticulture, Floriculture and Social Forestry Departments.

All the SDMs and Tehsildars have been issued directions to conduct inspection of Revenue Records including Jamabandi and Girdwari on a routine basis for its upkeep and maintenance and Review meetings are being conducted on monthly basis to monitor the exercise closely.