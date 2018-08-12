Encounter: Mobile internet services temporarily suspended in Srinagar

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Mobile internet services were temporarily suspended here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir today in the wake of an anti-militancy operation in Batamaloo area of the city, police said.

The internet on mobile devices was suspended in the early hours of the morning after an encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Deyarwani area of Batamaloo in the pre-dawn hours, a police official said.

He said the service was barred as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and to stop rumour mongering.

The official said the mobile internet was then restored in the afternoon after the gunfight ended.

Two militants were arrested while a cop was killed and five other security forces personnel were injured during the encounter. (PTI)