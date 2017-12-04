Encounter in Qazigund, soldier injured

Srinagar: An encounter broke out in Qazigund area of south Kashmir today after militants opened fire on an Army vehicle, resulting in injuries to a soldier.

Militants opened fire on an Army convoy, which was on its way to Srinagar, at Qazigund, resulting in injuries to one jawan, a police official said.

He said the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the militants.

The search operation by security forces has turned into an encounter with militants, the official said, adding further details are awaited. (PTI)