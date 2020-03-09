Encounter breaks out in Shopian district

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out on Monday between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of the south Kashmir district on Monday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The gunfight is going on, the official said, adding further details are awaited. (PTI)