Encounter breaks out in Shopian district

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out on Monday between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of the south Kashmir district on Monday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.
The gunfight is going on, the official said, adding further details are awaited. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Self perception of risk is vastly underestimated in women: Dr Sushil
Kriti Sanon completes ‘Mimi’ shoot
It was a bit of letdown: Jennifer Lopez opens up on Oscar snub
Urban planners, health practitioners must work in tandem: Dr Sushil
Way forward for any country is by educating itself more: Shah Rukh
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper