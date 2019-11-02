Encounter breaks out in Handwara

State times news

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on friday between security forces and terrorists in Handwara area of UT Jammu Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said.

An encounter was underway in Batpora area of Handwara in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The operation turned into a gunbattle after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces who retaliated.

The gunbattle was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.