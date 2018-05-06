Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

Srinagar: An encounter broke out today between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.
Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Badigam village in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there this morning, a police official said.
“The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the forces, which was retaliated,” the official said.
“The gunfight is still on,” he said, adding that further details were awaited. (PTI)
