Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Pulwama

Share Share Share 0

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday morning, police said.

Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Brobunduna area of Awantipora in the district in south Kashmir after receiving intelligence input about presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting searches in the area, the terrorists fired upon them and the forces retaliated, the official said.

He said exchange of firing was going on. (PTI)