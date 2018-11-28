Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Budgam

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: An encounter broke out Wednesday between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kuthpora area of Budgam in the morning, following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The terrorists opened fire towards the security forces who were carrying out searches, he said.

The firing was retaliated by the forces, leading to a gun battle, the official said, adding there was no report of any injury or casualty.

The authorities have snapped internet services in Budgam as a precautionary measure. (PTI)