Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Budgam

Srinagar: An encounter broke out Wednesday between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kuthpora area of Budgam in the morning, following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
The terrorists opened fire towards the security forces who were carrying out searches, he said.
The firing was retaliated by the forces, leading to a gun battle, the official said, adding there was no report of any injury or casualty.
The authorities have snapped internet services in Budgam as a precautionary measure. (PTI)
