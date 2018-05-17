Encounter breaks out at Shopian

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.
The terrorists opened firing on an Army patrol at Jamnagri in Shopian district, the police said, adding that the Army personnel retaliated the fire which triggered the gun battle. No casualties were reported.
Earlier in the day security forces launched a search operation in forest area of Tral in Pulwama following a brief exchange of firing with terrorists.
A brief exchange of firing took place between security forces and terrorists in Tral forests in the morning, a police official said, adding the security forces launched a search operation as the ultras fled in thick vegetation of the forest.
