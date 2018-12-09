Encounter between security forces & terrorists continues for 2nd day in J&K

Srinagar: An encounter between terrorists and the security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar entered into the second day on Sunday, police said.
A cordon-and-search operation was launched near the Srinagar-Bandipora road in Mujgund area on Saturday evening. The encounter ensued after a forces’ party was fired upon by some militants, a police officer said.
The gunfight resumed this morning and the operation to flush out the terrorists is on, the officer said.
He said while the firing was stopped for the night, the forces had cordoned of the area to stop the terrorists from escaping. Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in the city as a precautionary measure, the official added. (PTI)
