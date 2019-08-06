Empowering parents: Enable breast feeding

Dr. Sheetal Badyal, Poonam Abrol

For a country to progress, children should continue to be healthy, study, move ahead and build their future. Unfortunately, the status of children in our country with regards to different parameters like nutrition, mortality and morbidity, sex ratio is not very encouraging. When it comes to nutrition, about 30% of children in the country below five years are stunted, signifying chronic malnutrition which is fatal in early age groups. The neo-natal mortality rate and infant mortality rate are high.

The report of sample registration

survey (SRS) 2016, indicates neo-natal mortality rate in the country at 27. Among various states/union territories, it ranges from 32(Orrisa/MP) to 6(Kerela). Early neo-natal mortality(<7 days) is also very high (i.e. 18). The under five years mortality rate (U5MR) is estimated to be 39 in the country. Thus, there is growing recognition that protecting, promoting and supporting children in the early years is essential to achieve SDGs. Keeping in mind the adverse conditions of child health globally,

‘World Breastfeeding week’ is celebrated every year from Aug 1st to Aug 7th by various organisations like WHO, UNICEF etc. to protect, promote and support breast feeding. Mother’s milk provides ideal nutrition for infants, it has a balanced mix of vitamins, protiens and fats which are provided in an easily digestable form. It contains antibodies to fight viruses and bacteria and lowers risk of having asthama and allergies. Babies exclusively breastfed for 6 months report to have fewer ear infections, diarrhoea, respiratory illnesses etc. Breast feeding has been linked to higher intelligence and prevention of sudden infant death syndrome(SIDS). It is believed to lower the risk of diabates, obesity and many other diseases. Infact, breast feeding is reported to help mothers in losing weight gained during pregnancy and helps to lower the risk of breast and ovarian cancer and osteoporosis. This year, the theme of the week is “Empowering parents: Enable breastfeeding.” Breastfeeding is one of the best investments in saving lives and improving the health, social and economic development of individuals and nations.

Although global breastfeeding initiation rates are relatively high, and despite international recommendations, only 40% of all babies under 6 months are exclusively breastfed and 45% continue breastfeeding up to 24 months. Additionally, there are large regional and in-country variations in breastfeeding rates. Scaling up optimal breastfeeding according to the recommendations could prevent more than 8,23,000 children and 20,000 maternal deaths each year. Concerted action is needed in order to achieve the World Health Assembly (WHA) target of at least 50% exclusive breastfeeding for 6 months by 2025. Many barriers to optimal breastfeeding exist, one of the largest being lack of support for parents at work.

Breastfeeding is a team effort. It also requires evidence-based unbiased information and a warm chain of support to create an enabling environment that empowers mothers to breastfeed optimally. Although breastfeeding is the mother’s domain, with close support from fathers, partners, families, workplaces and communities, breastfeeding improves. Since breastfeeding involves the mother and her closest supporters, adopting an inclusive approach is important. By considering the needs of all genders in relation to breastfeeding, gender equity is achieved. A gender-equitable parental social protection that includes measures such as paid leave and workplace support can help create the enabling environment for breastfeeding in the context of both formal and informal work sectors.

Research shows that paid maternity leave policies could help reduce infant mortality by 13% for each additional month of maternity leave. Paid leave enables women to physically recover from childbirth before returning to work and benefits their physical, mental and emotional health in the short- and long-term. Policies that ensure parental and paternity leave should not compromise existing maternity leave bene? fits or leave availability. Rather, these policies should enable fathers/partners to prioritise family-related responsibilities, while meeting work demands. This can significantly increase the personal and economic well being of their families. Limited or no paternity leave reduces the time fathers can spend with their families to develop the relationships and patterns that result in gender-equitable parenting. Fathers who are given leave are able to work with mothers and shape a parenting and breastfeeding team. Working as a team can empower parents and enable exclusive breastfeeding. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), more than 830 million women workers do not have adequate maternity protection. Of approximately 170 countries studied, paternity and parental leave are available in only 78 and 66 countries respectively. Most countries offer at least some paid maternity leave.

However, progress is slow in meeting the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation for the provision of at least 6 months paid leave to support exclusive breastfeeding. The minimum global standards for maternity leave outlined in the ILO C183- Maternity Protection Convention, 2000 and the ILO Recommendation (R191) are 14 and 18 weeks respectively, that is, less than the required 6 months (or 26 weeks). R191 also recommends parental leave after the expiry of maternity leave. Approximately half of the countries worldwide meet the ILO standards, including 47% of low-income countries, 43% of middle-income countries, and 77% of high-income countries. Hence, socio-economic status is not a barrier to providing paid leave, since several countries provide 26 weeks or longer.