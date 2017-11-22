Empower women to strengthen society: JKNPP

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: Appealing the fairer sex to rise to the occasion to realise their basic and fundamental rights granted to them under the Constitution, but denied by successive Govts, the JKNPP State General Secretary, Manju Singh on Wednesday called upon the women folk to join hands to fight the gender bias besides other social ills prevalent in the system. Seeking a fair deal for the females, she said that women had all along been denied their due share by various Govts and more especially by the present regime which had done nothing except empty rhetoric and hollow slogans. She was addressing various public meetings in Tarilla, Kaghote Villages of Ramnagar Constituency on Wednesday.

Mocking at the slogans of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ given by PM Modi, she said that crime against women had crossed all limits during the incumbent regime with cases of domestic violence and exploitation in various forms being reported on day to day basis from across the country. She said that despite academic excellence, the fairer sex was denied adequate share in employment and elsewhere. The repeated assurances of the successive Govt’s to give due representation to women in Parliament, Legislative Assembles and Councils had proved as mere hyperboles with no action initiated by State or Central Govt in this regard, regretted the Panthers leader.

Seeking 33 per cent reservation for women in Legislative Assembly as assured by BJP in its Vision Document and in election promises, Manju Singh called upon womenfolk to prepare themselves for a decisive battle over the issue. Seeking due representation in Panchayati Raj and Local Bodies Institutions, she called for reservation for women at the level of Block Development Councils, Municipal Councils, Corporations and at the level of Distt Planning and Development Boards.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included Neelam Abrol, Parmjeet Kour, Sushma Devi, Seema Devi, Ayodhya Devi, Jyoti Devi, Sudesh Kumari, Priyanka besides others.