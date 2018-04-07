Employment generation in India

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

This is with reference to your editorial, “No jobs” (State Times, April 3, 2018). Our jobless growth is the main reason for increasing inequality and moving down in happiness indices at an alarming rate. According to World Happiness Index 2018, India has been sliding down from 118 in 2016 to 122 in 2017 to 133 in 2018. Now, our position is only better than Afghanistan (145) among our neighbouring countries. All others ~ Pakistan (75), China (86), Bhutan (97), Nepal (101), Bangladesh (115), Sri Lanka (116) and Myanmar (130) have outscored us in happiness indices.

Without employment generation, India cannot solve the problems of hunger, malnutrition, food wastage, farmer’s agony and market stagnation. But according to recent Labour Bureau data, India created only 1.35 lakh jobs in 2015 in comparison to 4.19 lakh in 2013 and 9 lakh in 2011. It shows that instead of growing, livelihoods are being lost in India on a daily basis.

India has been losing 550 jobs per day in the last four years. On the basis of this report, a Delhi based civil society group, Prahar predicted that employment would have got shrunk by seven million in India by 2050, while population would have grown by 600 million. Instead of protecting labour intensive sectors like farming, unorganised retail, micro and small enterprises that mostly contribute to current livelihoods in the country, we are going gaga over capital intensive technology. The employment to population ratio is a clear indicator of what is the general outcome of big – investment – little – employment syndrome.

While employment to population ratio was 58.6 per cent in 1994, it has, alarmingly, come down to 52.4 per cent in 2016. This syndrome helps carry coal to Newcastle leaving suicide door open for the unemployed who have, now, become almost half of the employable persons in our country. Unemployed persons receive a handsome allowance from the state in the countries like the United States of America but there is no such security in India. India badly needs a paradigm shift from the city centric, capital intensive “Make in India” to village centric, labour intensive “Make in Bharat” to relieve her unemployment pain in the neck.

Sujit De,

Kolkata.