Employees to hold protest on Nov 14

JAMMU: State employees under the banner of J and K Government Employees, Casual Labours, Workers and Pensioners United Platform are going to hold protest on November 14, 2017 in front on Divisional Commissioner Office Panama Chowk, Jammu.

Addressing press conference here on Wednesday, Mohammad Gafoor Dar, State Convener of the United Platform, said that November 14 protest would be organised with a view to press the State Coalition Government for immediate settlement of the already agreed demands including regularisation policy for more than 61,000 casual labourers of various departments engaged after 1994 and payment of their wages under proper wages head, enhancement of honorarium of Aanganwari workers and helpers at par with adjoining States of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, implementation of Seventh Pay Commission, etc.

“It is very unfortunate that the State Government has miserable failed to fulfill the promise made with the working class of the State thus forcing them to come on streets and raise voice against the injustice. He appealed to all the casual labourers of various departments, Anganwari workers and helpers to participate in the rally on November 14.

Rajlnder Kumar, Nazir Ahmed Molvi, Vikramjeet Singh, Akhil Sharma, Bhanu Partap Singh, Deepak Gupta, Pardeep Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Pushpinder Singh, Raj Singh, Piran Ditta and Ghulam Mohammad were also present.