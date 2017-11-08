Employees to hold protest on Nov 14

State Convener of United Platform, Mohammad Gafoor Dar, briefing media persons at Jammu.
STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: State employees under the banner of J and K Government Employees, Casual Labours, Workers and Pensioners United Platform are going to hold protest on November 14, 2017 in front on Divisional Commissioner Office Panama Chowk, Jammu.
Addressing press conference here on Wednesday, Mohammad Gafoor Dar, State Convener of the United Platform, said that November 14 protest would be organised with a view to press the State Coalition Government for immediate settlement of the already agreed demands including regularisation policy for more than 61,000 casual labourers of various departments engaged after 1994 and payment of their wages under proper wages head, enhancement of honorarium of Aanganwari workers and helpers at par with adjoining States of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, implementation of Seventh Pay Commission, etc.
“It is very unfortunate that the State Government has miserable failed to fulfill the promise made with the working class of the State thus forcing them to come on streets and raise voice against the injustice. He appealed to all the casual labourers of various departments, Anganwari workers and helpers to participate in the rally on November 14.
Rajlnder Kumar, Nazir Ahmed Molvi, Vikramjeet Singh, Akhil Sharma, Bhanu Partap Singh, Deepak Gupta, Pardeep Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Pushpinder Singh, Raj Singh, Piran Ditta and Ghulam Mohammad were also present.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I have a life beyond camera: Vidya Balan
Kriti Sanon excited to work with Diljit Dosanjh
Weekly Horoscopes – This Week’s Horoscopes for All Signs
Louis Philippe opens flagship store in Gandhi Nagar
Sophie Turner to appear in ‘Girl Who Fell From the Sky’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper